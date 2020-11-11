AltStore, the new free alternative to the App Store

The present day, Riley testut has officially announced AltStore, a alternative to App Store Apple that no requires tools like jailbreak for its execution, and which is also available For users of the latest version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 13.

According to Riley AltStore is not based on business certificates, but it is based on Xcode, an Apple development toolkit that allows you to use Apple ID to install applications developed by yourself on your device.

How to install AltStore?

The first thing we must do is to download and install AltServer in our computer. Then we take our device, be it an iPhone or iPad, we connect through a cable USB to the computer and select from the menu the option of ‘Install AltStore‘.

As we know, for develop apps for iOS, Apple asks us for credentials or Apple ID to create a free developer certificate, however as mentioned by the author, AltStore will allow the user create a ID from Apple alternative just to complete this process.

At this point, we will notice that the AltStore will appear in the screen of the iPhone or iPad, it is possible that when we request to open it for the first time we must authorize the application.

A free tool

Although his greatest feature is that it is an app free, Riley mentions that AltStore is closely related to App Store at the design level, since the first tab shows us the new applications.

While ‘browse’ gives users the ability to view the entire Catalogue next to ‘My applications’ from where the Applications that have been installed on the device.

Now, before starting to install any application, we must enter our credentials Apple ID, and now yes, with all the configurations ready, we only have to choose the application we want to install and that’s it!