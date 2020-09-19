Tech News

Amazfit Band 5 announced: AMOLED display, SpO2 sensor and support for Alexa

By Brian Adam
Amazfit Band 5 is Huami’s new smartband officially presented in the last few hours. After the first leaks in early July, in which the device turned out to be very similar to Xiaomi Mi Band 5, we now finally know how it will be and the price at which it will be sold on the western market. Let’s go see all the technical details.

We speak of a 1.1-inch AMOLED color display with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels and over 45 watchfaces available to customize the device, accompanied by the 125 mAh battery for about two weeks of autonomy. Among the various features are the PPG sensor for continuous heart rate monitoring; the analysis of sleep quality, stress and menstrual cycle; and also the possibility of measuring oxygen saturation in the blood.

Finally, Amazfit Band 5 will be able to detect at least 15 different sports activities, recommend breathing exercises, support the Amazon Alexa voice assistant and withstand up to 5 ATM underwater. Huami’s device will be available starting September 21 in the United States for $ 45, or 5 less than the rumors of early September, but it is not known when it will arrive in Italy and in the rest of the European market.

Meanwhile, speaking of wearable devices, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has become available in Italy at the price of 299.90 euros. Remaining instead in Amazfit products, the new GTR 2 smartwatch was shown online with other certificates filed with the Bluetooth Special Interest Group.

