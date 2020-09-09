Tech GiantsAmazonTech NewsReviews

Amazfit Band 5 is getting closer and closer: launch date and price are leaked!

By Brian Adam
Amazfit Band 5 is getting closer and closer: launch date and price are leaked!
Amazfit Band 5 Is Getting Closer And Closer: Launch Date

Amazfit Band 5 is getting closer and closer: launch date and price are leaked!

A few weeks ago Amazfit Band 5 appeared on the FCC website, but apparently it would be really close to public launch. Amazon USA has in fact accidentally revealed the possible launch date of the bracelet: September 30th.

Apparently, the Chinese manufacturer would have plans to impose ad Amazfit Band 5 priced at $ 49.99. The indication comes directly from an ad placed on Amazon America and then quickly removed, but that hasn’t stopped many from capturing a screenshot in advance and running it on the web.

According to reports in the past few weeks, Amazfit Band 5 is expected to be equipped with a color display, with 45 dials to choose from to customize the look according to your style. Support for Alexa is also confirmed, which will allow users to voice-set timers, create shopping lists or control home devices. The latter aspect could prove extremely important, since many have preferred not to buy the Xiaomi Band 5 (which Amazfit Band 5 should look a lot like) precisely due to the absence of support for Amazon’s voice assistant.

Another interesting function is the presence of the integrated oximeter which will monitor the oxygen levels in the blood, but there will also be a heart rate monitor, a monitor for the quality of sleep and stress. Amazfit Band 5 will support 11 types of training and should be water resistant up to 5ATM.

