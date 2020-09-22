Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2: new Xiaomi watches rival the Apple Watch

Huami, a Xiaomi company that manufactures Amazfit smartwatches, announced two of its best smartwatches: the Amazfit GTR 2 and the Amazfit GTS 2 Both with an exquisite design and a huge amount of smart features that have nothing to envy the Apple Watch. We go with all its news.

Amazfit GTR 2

This new version has a 1.39-inch round screen with 454 x 454 pixels and 326 PPI, and a diameter of 46.4 mm and a design that occupies almost the entire front of the device with minimal frames. We find two versions available: one with a classic finish weighing 39 grams, and another sporty with 31.5 grams. Both have resistance to 5 atmospheres of pressure, in addition to having the same 471 mAh battery that lasts up to 14 days of normal use. With the GPS on the battery lasts up to 48 hours, and in saving mode it can go up to 38 days.

At the sensor level we find the BioTracker 2 PPG which measures pulse and blood oxygenation, as well as accelerometer, gyroscope, air pressure, ambient light and NFC. The heart sensor can detect atrial fibrillation and arrhythmias, just like the Apple Watch. It also measures sleep, being able to detect between light and deep sleep.

The watch features 12 sports modes and GPS, so you can follow us when doing activities such as walking, swimming, trakking, skiing, running, cycling, elliptical, etc. You can also store between 300 and 600 songs in MP3 (there is 3 GB free to put music) to listen to them wirelessly without having to carry your mobile. It also has a microphone and speaker, so it can be used as a hands-free for calls or for voice assistant.

Its price is 999 yuan for the Sport version, about 126 euros. The classic version will cost 1,099 yuan, about 138 euros. They will be on sale soon, and should arrive in Spain before the end of the year.

Amazfit GTS 2

While the GTR 2 has a round screen, the GTS 2 opts for a somewhat more rectangular screen, similar to the previous model. It has 3D curved glass. The screen has an AMOLED panel and a size of 1.65 inch, with resolution 348 x 442 pixels, yielding 341 PPI. Its weight is 24.7 grams (they are strap), and it also resists up to 5 atmospheres of pressure.

The included battery is 246 mAh, offering a duration of only 7 days compared to 14 for the GTR 2. In saving mode, the battery lasts up to 20 days, while with the GPS on the duration drops to 25 hours. It also has the BioTracker 2 PPG sensor, in addition to a heart, blood oxygen, and NFC sensor. It also has a microphone and a speaker, so it can be used to answer calls and use the voice assistant. It also has 3 GB of storage to carry music without having to carry your mobile with you.

The water resistance is also 5 atmospheres, being able to use it in all kinds of sports such as running, swimming, walking or skiing. It also shares a similar screen design with the GTR 2, where by swiping to the right we will see the time and schedules, while on the left we have more customization to show what is most convenient for us.

Its price is 999 yuan, about 126 euros to change. It is available in gray, black and gold, and like the GTR 2, it should soon arrive in Spain before the end of the year.