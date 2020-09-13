Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch shows itself with new certificates: imminent launch?

Amazfit GTR 2 is about to arrive: after almost a year from the launch of the GTR Lite smartwatch, equipped with a 47mm AMOLED display from 321ppi and 1.39 inches diagonal, Huami is working on the successor, which appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) website with the appropriate certificates for connection via Bluetooth 5.0.

In the document that appeared online on 11 September 2020, the model was clearly called Amazfit GTR 2 and has the number A1952. Described as the “Amazfit Wrist Watch”, it is not shown in any other details besides the compatibility with Bluetooth 5.0.

Despite this, other details of the GTR 2 (codenamed “Lisbon”) have previously appeared that speak of a round AMOLED display, two different sizes and, as far as features are concerned, several Sport modes, an improved heart rate sensor and probably also monitoring of oxygen saturation in the blood. The international version may even offer the support for Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Not knowing any presentation or launch date, we just have to wait for official communications to find out more about Amazfit GTR 2. Meanwhile Amazfit Band 5 has already appeared on the site of the US Federal Communications Commission and even on Amazon USA, where the possible launch date – September 30, 2020 – and also the price of $ 49.99.