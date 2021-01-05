Amazfit GTS 2 mini: now on sale globally for less than 100 euros

- Advertisement -

Although we already knew of its existence, the truth is that today’s news comes with a bit of haste and just in time for this Amazfit GTS 2 mini to reach us in time for a completely virtual Three Kings, where online shopping is sure to will have broken records. And is that This new model from the Chinese has become one of the smartwatches that have caused the most attention in the last weeks.

Not in vain, it was not until a few hours ago that we already have available a kind of global model of an Amazfit GTS 2 mini which sets the bar for the smartwatch market very high. So much so that we are surely facing one of the options with the best price-quality that we can find right now in online stores, which is the only way to achieve it.

An attractive price, but there is more

The great novelty of this global version is that If you buy it, you can configure it with more languages ​​than Chinese, including Spanish, so it will be fully operational far from its country of origin. In addition, this model is officially distributed through Amazfit’s own store, so the entire transaction is carried out between the manufacturer and us. There is no middle man.

This watch features 2.55-inch 354×306 pixel resolution AMOLED screen with interchangeable dials, 40mm sphere, a weight of only 19.5 grams and several sensors such as those that measure our heart rate and, for the first time, the one that serves as an oximeter to know the levels of oxygen in the blood. It must be said that this last sensor is the one included as a novelty in the Apple Watch Series 6 that arrived in stores in the month of September last year.

It has bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, exercise presets, sleep suite, menstrual cycle monitoring, GPS and GLONASS in addition to an autonomy of 14 uninterrupted days without going through the charger, thanks to a 220 mAh battery. that we can extend until about three weeks. As always, everything will depend on the tute we give it, if it is more or less intensive in the use of wireless connections, etc.

If you are interested in getting it, its price right now is 91.90 euros at the change, as it appears within the manufacturer’s own official store in which they notify us that the number of units for sale is limited and that some color configurations are not available. Right now, they only have Midnight Black and Sage Green watches left.

