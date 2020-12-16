Amazfit GTS 2e and GTR 2e: new cheap smartwatches that measure temperature

Huami is following the same policy as Xiaomi: filling the market with products of all kinds of ranges so that they adapt as best as possible to the needs of users. After succeeding with the Amazfit GTS and GTR, the company released their successors and also their mini versions. Now, they have released the “e” versions, with the GTS 2e and GTR 2e , with functionalities that other models do not have.

Both models have the same physical appearance and design as the GTS 2 and GTR 2, but introduce several changes internally, in addition to having a lower price. For example, in the case of Amazfit GTR 2e, we have a battery that reaches 24 days of normal use, and 45 days of use in the basic mode, which contrasts with the 14 and 38 days offered by the normal base GTR in that model.

More battery and ambient temperature sensor

The Amazfit GTS 2e It also receives improvements at the duration level, going to have 14 days in normal mode and 24 days in basic mode, compared to the 7 and 20 days offered by the current GTS 2. And that both models have the same battery capacity.

Interestingly, both models also introduce a novelty: temperature sensor. Thanks to this, the watch can always know the ambient temperature around us, a function that I wish they had more Smart Watches, and that we already saw in some mobiles like the Samsung Galaxy S4. In this case, we only have room temperature measurement, and not humidity. The temperature is recorded in a graph that allows us to know the temperature of 24 hours ago, in addition to the current one that the sensor is collecting.

WiFi and speaker are lost

In exchange for including these improvements, smartwatch they also lose functionality. For example, they dispense with the internal memory that allowed us to carry songs on the watch and dispense with the mobile if we went out to do sports, plus they also do not have a speaker, so we cannot use them to answer calls. At least they do keep the microphone to be able to interact with the voice assistant.

There are also small differences in weight and dimensions, but hardly noticeable. The WiFi connectivity that previous watches had is also lost, although we still have Bluetooth, although the difference between WiFi and Bluetooth is almost anecdotal in these watches. The rest of the features remain the same, such as the AMOLED screens, water resistance at 50 meters depth, magnetic charge, pulse measurement and blood oxygenation, etc.

The price drops by 200 yuan for both models compared to the previous base versions. Thus, instead of 999, both the GTS 2e and GTR 2e now cost 799 yuan, about 100 euros to change. Both models are already on sale in China, and should not take long to reach other international markets. In Spain at the moment only the GTS 2 and GTR 2 are sold, having not yet arrived neither the “mini” nor the new “e” versions, although they should not take too long to do so.

The colors available for both models are:

GTS 2e:

Obsidian black

Dark green

Purple

GTR 2e: