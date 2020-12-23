Amazfit’s new smartwatch does everything for a crazy price

Amazfit does not stop launching new cheap watches on the market. The company has a multitude of smartwatches that adjust to all ranges and budgets of users, with models that start from 20 to 200 euros. Now, they have launched a new cheap model with GPS and many other features: the Amazfit Bip U Pro .

Amazfit by Huami, in which Xiaomi is the main owner, has launched new models of smart watches in the United States, launching the classic Bip U together with the new Bip U Pro, in addition to the Amazfit Bip Scale. In the Amazfit Bip U Pro we find a 1.43-inch color screen with resolution 320 x 302 pixels, with 2.5D curved glass and a weight of only 31 grams.

Amazfit Bip U Pro: little else can a watch do for this price

The watch offers up to 60 sports tracking modes, including running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, boxing, swimming, etc. All activities can be tracked precisely thanks to the built-in GPS, as well as having a water resistance of 5 atmospheres.

The watch also measures the real time pulse, as well as can measure the level of blood oxygenation. It also measures sleep quality and stress level, as well as offering mobile integration features to receive notifications, alarms, weather forecast, Bluetooth music control, and remote control to take photos with the camera. It also has 50 customizable spheres.

In addition to all that, the Bip U Pro incorporates Alexa as a voice assistant, being able to ask you questions and receive answers on the screen. With this, we can request fast translations in real time, check the weather or control smart home devices. The battery of the watch lasts about 9 days of normal use, this being the only aspect that could be demanded a little more.

Its official price in the United States is $ 69.99. The Amazfit Bip U Pro is already on sale in Spain as well, currently being able to buy it on Amazon for 84.86 euros, despite the fact that its RRP in Spain is 69.99 euros.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Black

Amazfit Smart Scale Aurora: new scale full of functionalities

As for the Amazfit Smart Scale Aurora, we have a smart scale with a 3.4-inch screen that is capable of measuring 16 elements of the body. Among them we find weight, fat percentage, muscle percentage, water percentage, body mass index and much more.

The data can be synchronized via WiFi or Bluetooth, in addition to being able to carry up to 10 accounts at the same time for several members of the family. In addition, the scale can automatically identify which member of the family it is. It also has guest mode for use by one person, and the precision is 50 grams.

The Amazfit Smart Scale Aurora is priced at 39.90 euros, and it is also for sale in Spain.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being on sale, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.