By Brian Adam
Amazon: 46% Off A Samsung Wireless Soundbar

On this hot Monday in September, Amazon offers an interesting offer on one Samsung soundbar with 2.1 channels and 290W, on which it is possible to save 46% compared to the list price: however, availability is limited.

There soundbar in question is the HW-R530 / ZF and can be purchased for 149.99 euros, 46% less than the 279 euros requested by the manufacturer, for a saving of 129.01 euros. As we said above, however, availability is limited and at the time of writing it is possible to order only seven units.

Amazon also allows you to make the payment in installments with the Cofidis CreditLine, with all the expected benefits.

On a technical level we are talking about one 290W and 2.1 channel soundbar, wireless, able to guarantee powerful and deep bass. There is also Surround Sound Expansion, which during sound reproduction expands the listening area laterally and vertically to immerse users in the contents. Of course, wireless music playback is also supported, thanks to Bluetooth technology.

Delivery is guaranteed by September 18th, at no additional cost, if you order within the next 19 hours. It is also possible to add additional fault protection for two years for 10.29 Euros.

