Amazon and the question of “on fire” Basics products, according to CNN

“Dozens of Amazon products have been reported as dangerous: they melt, explode or even catch fire. Many are still on the market“This was written by CNN, the well-known US television broadcaster, in a long article by Blake Ellis and Melanie Hicken, updated yesterday 10 September 2020.

The CNN report is mainly based on stories of people who have had problems with the most diverse products belonging to the AmazonBasics line. More precisely, the article opens with the account of what happened in 2017 to a boy, at the time in his twenties, who found himself in front of a fire in the middle of the night in his room. The firefighters on that occasion identified the cause of the incident in a cable that the boy was using to charge his smartphone while he slept. Guess which line the product belonged to? AmazonBasics, “sticker” which in 2020 includes over 5000 products.

After describing this incident, the report’s authors claim to have identified over 1500 reviews on Amazon.com, published in the period from 2016 to early 2020, in which users use keywords such as “fire”, “dangerous” and “burn”. According to CNN, these reviews are allegedly related to over 70 different products in the AmazonBasics line.The source also claims that Amazon has removed the pages of some products and that 8 of them are “under investigation” by Jeff Bezos’ company.

In the last part of the article, CNN claims to have come into possession of a microwave and USB cable with such problems and have them tested at the University of Maryland’s Center for Advanced Life Cycle Engineering (CALCE). Michael Pecht, professor of engineering, would have described the microwave as “a potential safety hazardThe USB cable, on the other hand, was apparently too burnt to be properly analyzed.

