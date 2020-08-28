Amazon announces an activity bracelet that analyzes our emotions and is called Halo

Amazon just announced a new bracelet focused on the field of health and sports. Along with it comes a subscription service called Halo, with which we can unlock advanced functions of it.

Features of Halo, which has no screen

Thanks to The Verge we know it is a silicone and fabric tracking gadget that does not have a screen, as all the information is sent to a mobile app. But in addition to this, it has other functions that make this wearable something different from the rest of those that we can find in the market. Because it is able to calculate our body fat, thanks to a camera, and scan our voice to be able to identify emotions and health aspects derived from it.

Amazon Halo App Amazon

It’s a bracelet no GPS or Wifi, and for his Bluetooth connectivity can be synced with the phone. On the other hand, it does have an accelerometer, temperature sensor, heart rate sensor, pair of microphones, a status LED and a button to allow microphones to be activated, for example, we can find it on the Alexa speaker.

It is compatible with iOS and Android, available in three colors and it is for sale with dozens of compatible straps. It is waterproof, so we can use it while swimming. Provides a duration of the battery up to a week.

Special functionalities in a wearable

We are not just talking about the bracelet, but the bracelet software that accompanies it, the halo app and its entire ecosystem offer us new ways of understanding physical form.

Amazon Halo App Amazon

One of them is the use of mobile phone cameras, through which we can analyze our body fat. With it, you can make a three-dimensional image of the human body to calculate body fat.

Analyze our voice and know our emotional state

The microphone of the bracelet, in addition to controlling its functions, can also help us to learn more about our emotions. By reading the demo text, we can analyze our voice and then analyze the different tones recorded by the microphone to understand our emotional state.

At the moment only in the American market at a competitive price

An activity bracelet that can track our daily activities and the quality of sleep. A bracelet that is currently sold in United States for $ 99.99.

>