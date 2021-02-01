Amazon, ASUS Stay Connected Week kicks off: discounts on notebooks, monitors and video cards

- Advertisement -

Takes today the ASUS Stay Connected Week on Amazon, a week of discounts on many products of the Asian company, during which it will be possible to purchase various devices and accessories at a reduced price.

Among the offers we mention the ASUS ROG Strix Go Type-C noise canceling gaming headset, which are offered at a price of 91.99 euros, compared to the previous 108 euros. Still in the accessories sector, however, we also find the ASUS ROG Strix Carry gaming mouse at a reduced price, at 54.99 euros, with a saving of 22% compared to 70.60 euros.

The ASUS ZenScreen 14 inch portable USB monitor, which is offered at 229.99 euros, with the possibility of making the payment in five monthly Amazon installments of 46 euros each.

Obviously, the routers could not be missing: here we mention the RT-AX82U, a Dual BVand gaming router with WiFi 6, which is available at 169.99 euros, compared to the previous 198.99 euros.

However, they are also included in the flyer notebooks, motherboards, video cards and many ROG and TUF branded products. For all the details, please refer to the dedicated page.

All products benefit from the advantages provided by the Prime and, as in the case of the monitor, also allow payment by installments.