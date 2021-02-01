Tech News

Amazon, ASUS Stay Connected Week kicks off: discounts on notebooks, monitors and video cards

Amazon, ASUS Stay Connected Week kicks off: discounts on notebooks, monitors and video cards
Amazon, Asus Stay Connected Week Kicks Off: Discounts On Notebooks,

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Amazon, ASUS Stay Connected Week kicks off: discounts on notebooks, monitors and video cards

Takes today the ASUS Stay Connected Week on Amazon, a week of discounts on many products of the Asian company, during which it will be possible to purchase various devices and accessories at a reduced price.

Among the offers we mention the ASUS ROG Strix Go Type-C noise canceling gaming headset, which are offered at a price of 91.99 euros, compared to the previous 108 euros. Still in the accessories sector, however, we also find the ASUS ROG Strix Carry gaming mouse at a reduced price, at 54.99 euros, with a saving of 22% compared to 70.60 euros.

The ASUS ZenScreen 14 inch portable USB monitor, which is offered at 229.99 euros, with the possibility of making the payment in five monthly Amazon installments of 46 euros each.

Obviously, the routers could not be missing: here we mention the RT-AX82U, a Dual BVand gaming router with WiFi 6, which is available at 169.99 euros, compared to the previous 198.99 euros.

However, they are also included in the flyer notebooks, motherboards, video cards and many ROG and TUF branded products. For all the details, please refer to the dedicated page.

All products benefit from the advantages provided by the Prime and, as in the case of the monitor, also allow payment by installments.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Apps

Netflix tests a timer to stop the movie or series you’re watching

Brian Adam - 0
If you are one of those who falls asleep watching TV, the latest innovation that the company is testing in its Android...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy S21: the best offers from TIM, Vodafone and WindTre

Brian Adam - 0
Here are the offers from TIM, Vodafone and WindTre for users interested in buying a smartphone from Samsung's Galaxy S21 range. WindTre, TIM and Vodafone...
Read more
Apps

The improvements coming to Chrome: new interface in Discover, NFC on the webs and security improvements

Brian Adam - 0
Chrome 89 beta has shown important changes, which will end up reaching the stable version, unless Google finds some kind of problem...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©