Amazon Black Friday 2020: check out the best deals of the season

Every year in the United States the Black Friday on Amazon, or Black Friday in Spanish, which is the day the Christmas shopping season opens in that country. This special date takes place one day after Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November.

The Black friday has its origin in United States and it has been celebrated for decades. Over time, this date that is synonymous with shopping has become popular and spread throughout the world, being replicated in many countries of Europe Y Latin America.

During the Black friday, physical and virtual stores offer the public special offers and promotions, and people take the opportunity to make their purchases preparing for the Christmas. Despite the pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19), this custom returns in 2020 and many sites like Amazon They have already announced their offers for the holidays.

But what are the best offers in the Black Friday 2020? In this article we will review the best offers that CNN and other websites have targeted the Amazon virtual store, as well as a small guide on how to bring these orders from United States to Peru step by step.

THE BEST AMAZON DEALS AT BLACK FRIDAY 2020

First of all, it is necessary to clarify that Amazon this rotating offers every few hours in its Web page, so in a moment you will be able to find an item at a good price and then, either due to rotation or lack of stock, not see it again. It is always recommended to check the Official Site for Black Friday Deals on Amazon.

On the page you can find discounts on a wide range of devices from Amazon: smart speakers and displays Threw out, tablets Fire, transmitters TV Fire and Kindles. There are also big price cuts on drones DJI, clocks Manzana, speakers Sonos, transmitters Roku, portable devices Fitbit and more.

Everything will depend on which category you are looking for the offers, but here we share five objects that CNET has rated as the best offers of this Black friday in the section of technology and home:

HOW TO BUY IN AMAZON?

Amazon has become a true sales giant, so it has facilitated your purchase process so that all people in any country in the world can enter their Web and order a product. Here are the simplified steps to do it:

HOW TO REQUEST SHIPPING TO PERU FROM AMAZON?

Being one of the largest virtual stores in the world, the Peru is one of the countries to which Amazon provides you with a shipping service. Unfortunately, not all products are available for shipment to Peru, so you will have to check one by one on the right side when reviewing a purchase.

Next to the product photos it will be detailed whether a shipment can be made to Peru and how much would it cost to do it directly for Amazon. There are other options that send shipments from the company to Peru, but it is not recommended to do this unless They are official and reliable stores of other referrals.

If your account Amazon is with a different address than Peru and you do not get how much the shipment would cost, in your account must change the address so that the virtual store verifies the availability of the shipment and the corresponding collection of fees and shipping as such.

What is the origin of “Black Friday”?