Amazon can now use a fleet of drones to ship packages to the US

After months of testing, Amazon will finally be able to use drones to ship packages to the United States: the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today granted the permits for create a fleet of hexagon-shaped hybrid drones and make it part of the Amazon Prime Air program.

According to what reported by Bloomberg, testing could begin near Vancouver and then slowly expanded throughout the United States. In England, Amazon has already tried to use other drones with success, but probably prefers to wait for confirmation in each interested country and then launch them globally in a few years.

David Carbon, vice president of Amazon, said: “This certification is an important step forward for Prime Air and indicates the FAA’s confidence in Amazon’s safety and operational procedures for an autonomous drone delivery service, which will one day be able to deliver packages to our customers around the world. “.

But Amazon isn’t the only company to have received FAA approval: Wing, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., and UPS also have all the necessary documents to create their own fleet of drones for package delivery; the former deals with medicines, snacks, and gifts on behalf of FedEx, Walgreens and local retailers, while UPS delivers CVS Pharmacy medicines.

Jeff Bezos’ giant, which recently posted record profits despite the coronavirus, recently ordered 1,800 Mercedes-Benz-branded electric vans to be used in Europe for package delivery.