Amazon deals: storage with SSD and microSD cards

New and interesting offers in October, 2020 on Amazon . The store is preparing for Amazon Prime Day 2020, where we will see the most spectacular offers that day. However, today we also find interesting discounts and rebates on storage and other products.

Amazon prime

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime this month, you can receive a discount of 10 euros during Prime Day if you make a purchase before October 12 from a third-party seller on an order of 10 or more euros.

Toshiba Canvio Basics

Toshiba external hard drive at one of its lowest prices. It has 2 TB of capacity, and speeds of up to 141 MB / s of reading thanks to its USB 3.0 port. Its price is 61.99 euros.

Crucial BX500 480GB

Although the offers for the 1 and 2 TB units have been sold out, the 480 GB version continues with an interesting discount that leaves it at only 52.99 euros. This SATA SSD reaches speeds of up to 540MB / s read and 500MB / s write.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB

The best-selling microSD card in all of Amazon, with a speed of up to 100 MB / s and 128 GB capacity. Its price is 18.41 euros.

Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB

Even cheaper microSD card with the offer that leaves it at 16.05 euros, more than 2 euros cheaper than the previous SanDisk and with the same speed.

Transcend SDC300S SD 128GB

Transcend’s 128GB SD card, ideal for cameras, with a write speed of up to 45MB / s and read 95MB / s. Its price is 17.20 euros.

Logitech K600

Logitech wireless Bluetooth keyboard ideal for use on televisions, computers or mobiles. Its price is 54.74 euros.

Xiaomi Air 2 SE AirDots

One of the best-selling Xiaomi headphones thanks to its low price and great battery life. They are a bit large, but in return they last up to 5 hours of use. Its price is 33.57 euros.

WiFi 5 router with Gigabit Ethernet ports, ideal for having a neutral router in your home. Its price is 33.99 euros.

Medion ERAZER P6605

Cheap gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 16 GB of RAM, 256 GB SSD and NVIDIA GTX 1050 card. Its price is 673.94 euros.

Medion Akoya S6445

Another even cheaper Medion laptop with an ultra-slim design, 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Its price is 499.99 euros.

AUKEY Quick Charge 3.0

AUKEY charger with Quick Charge 3.0 with 3 ports and a maximum charging power of 43.5 W, ideal for charging several devices with fast charging at the same time without spending a lot of money. Its price is 13.71 euros.