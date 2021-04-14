Amazon describes how to build a quantum computer with fewer errors

- Advertisement -

Although Amazon does not have its own quantum computer yet, it is working on the issue, and its AWS division has published a paper that proves it.

This is AWS’s first research paper focused on a new architecture for quantum computing, a system that could define a new standard for error correction.

It is not easy to control quantum bits (qubits), since instead of representing a one or a zero, like traditional bits, they can exist in both states at the same time. This property means that they can perform many calculations at the same time, but they are so unstable that an error is very possible, so the calculations performed are not always reliable. In this video we explained how it works a long time ago:

What AWS has done is describe new ways to discover when a qubit has made an error and correct the error. At the moment it is not possible to avoid 100% of errors, but it is possible to detect that they have been made and correct them before showing the result publicly.

It is true that error rates have decreased over time, but they still do not allow us to run high fidelity algorithms.

In the article published on aws.amazon.com they explain the different approaches:

– Active QEC, which uses many imperfect qubits to correct a qubit that has been identified as faulty, but creates a large hardware overhead, making it difficult to create a universal quantum computer that uses this system.

– Passive QEC, focuses on the engineering of a physical computer system that has an inherent stability against errors.

In the new model, AWS researchers combine active and passive QEC to create a quantum computer that, in principle, could achieve higher levels of precision.

Although at the moment everything is on paper, it seems that quantum computing is advancing without going backwards.