Amazon: discounts on Corsair and Crucial gaming RAM and a SanDisk Plus SSD

Among the many offers of today proposed today by the various distribution chains we also find different hardware components for PCs at a discount, including some RAM branded Corsair and Crucial and a SanDisk Plus SSD.

Discounts Amazon on SSD and RAM

Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) C18 AMD Optimized Memory – Black: 172.01 Euro;

Crucial Ballistix BL2K8G32C16U4B 3200 MHz, DDR4, DRAM, Memory Gaming Kit for Stationary Computers, 16GB (8GB x2), CL16, Black: 75.22 Euros;

SanDisk Plus SSD Solid State Drive 240 GB, Reading Speed ​​up to 530 MB / s, 2.5 “, Sata III: 30.99 Euro

There availability is indicated as immediate on all three products, who benefit from all the benefits of Prime including ultra-fast home delivery and delivery and the possibility of making the return in accordance with the times stipulated in the contract with customers.

As always, Amazon has not issued any type of indication regarding the expiration date promotions, but since these are not particularly common discounts, we invite you to place your order quickly in case of interest. On Amazon prices are always subject to fluctuations that could lead them to change a few minutes away.

