Tech NewsGamingShopping Guide

Amazon: discounts on Corsair and Crucial gaming RAM and a SanDisk Plus SSD

By Brian Adam
0
7
Amazon: discounts on Corsair and Crucial gaming RAM and a SanDisk Plus SSD
Amazon: Discounts On Corsair And Crucial Gaming Ram And A

Must Read

Apps

WhatsApp activates a new function to “verify” messages forwarded through the browser

Brian Adam - 0
For some time we have been able to forward messages on WhatsApp. Similarly, every time we receive a forwarded message, the application indicates that...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp on various devices: the beta already shows where you can manage them

Brian Adam - 0
There are many months that we have been waiting for that long-awaited function of allow us to use WhatsApp on more devices than just...
Read more
Apps

You can already detect ‘fake news’ through WhatsApp, do you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
Since the pandemic started and we were all confined in mid-March, There have been many news that have reached the media talking about the...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp will no longer let you take screenshots in chats

Brian Adam - 0
This new feature will come to WhatsApp very soon, where it will now be impossible to take screenshots in conversations and have more privacy. This...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon: discounts on Corsair and Crucial gaming RAM and a SanDisk Plus SSD

Among the many offers of today proposed today by the various distribution chains we also find different hardware components for PCs at a discount, including some RAM branded Corsair and Crucial and a SanDisk Plus SSD.

Discounts Amazon on SSD and RAM

  • Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) C18 AMD Optimized Memory – Black: 172.01 Euro;
  • Crucial Ballistix BL2K8G32C16U4B 3200 MHz, DDR4, DRAM, Memory Gaming Kit for Stationary Computers, 16GB (8GB x2), CL16, Black: 75.22 Euros;
  • SanDisk Plus SSD Solid State Drive 240 GB, Reading Speed ​​up to 530 MB / s, 2.5 “, Sata III: 30.99 Euro

There availability is indicated as immediate on all three products, who benefit from all the benefits of Prime including ultra-fast home delivery and delivery and the possibility of making the return in accordance with the times stipulated in the contract with customers.

As always, Amazon has not issued any type of indication regarding the expiration date promotions, but since these are not particularly common discounts, we invite you to place your order quickly in case of interest. On Amazon prices are always subject to fluctuations that could lead them to change a few minutes away.

Let us know what you think of the promotions and if you intend to take advantage of them.

Related Articles

Apps

WhatsApp activates a new function to “verify” messages forwarded through the browser

Brian Adam - 0
For some time we have been able to forward messages on WhatsApp. Similarly, every time we receive a forwarded message, the application indicates that...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp on various devices: the beta already shows where you can manage them

Brian Adam - 0
There are many months that we have been waiting for that long-awaited function of allow us to use WhatsApp on more devices than just...
Read more
Apps

You can already detect ‘fake news’ through WhatsApp, do you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
Since the pandemic started and we were all confined in mid-March, There have been many news that have reached the media talking about the...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp will no longer let you take screenshots in chats

Brian Adam - 0
This new feature will come to WhatsApp very soon, where it will now be impossible to take screenshots in conversations and have more privacy. This...
Read more
Android

Android gets long-awaited functionality, but it ‘loses’ a service

Brian Adam - 0
Today saw the arrival of two news regarding the Android world. We can say that one is good and the other is "bad". In...
Read more
Apps

Do you know how to import a contact in WhatsApp from the photo gallery?

Brian Adam - 0
The arrival of QR codes has revolutionized WhatsApp because allow a new way to share our phone number quickly and easily and, to a...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©