Amazon expands its music service to compete with Spotify

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Though Amazon It has been the giant of online shopping around the world for a long time, the truth is that it does not stop working on improving other of its services. This is the case with Amazon Music, the service through which Amazon allows access to more than 60 million songs and thousands of playlists.

Remember that as with other streaming music services, it is possible to enjoy Amazon Music Free or subscribe to the paid service to avoid advertising and have access to other functions and content.

Well, now Amazon has signed an agreement to buy the popular Wondery company, a famous podcast producer. So much so, that it has been ranked as the fourth most listened to podcast publisher in the United States. Specifically, last November I registered more than 9 million people listening to the content it offers for all types of listeners.

Amazon buys Wondery to compete with Spotify

Amazon Music

Although the details of the operation have not been made public, it is estimated that the purchase of Wondery by Amazon could have involved an outlay of about 300 million dollars, since it is the amount that the podcast company intended to raise with its sale. Now, taking into account the great potential of Amazon and its negotiating capacity, it could have closed the operation for a somewhat lower amount.

Either way, this move by Amazon confirms that the online shopping giant is focusing many of its efforts on compete with rivals the likes of Spotify through its Amazon Music service. Recall that Spotify also incorporated the playback of podcasts into its service earlier this year.

Therefore, what better way than by acquiring one of the most prestigious companies, in this sense, in the United States, which already has very popular podcasts. The truth is that this type of content has been gaining great popularity and prominence in recent years, hence it has become one of the main objectives of the large streaming music platforms.

Now, it only remains to wait for Amazon to integrate the popular podcasts into its music service and wait for its next movements and if soon we will be able to listen to podcats in our country through Amazon Music.