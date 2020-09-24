Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite: New HDMI dongles with more power in one and sweeping price in the other

Two years ago Amazon did not touch its family of HDMI dongles. He did it with the output of the Fire TV Stick 4K, but now his approach is twofold: they renew the basic model that is now more powerful, and open a new option with a modest and inexpensive version that wants to bring this device closer to more homes. This is how the new Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite were born.

These new models take the witness of the original device and pose a unique and also cheaper alternative to the Chromecast – which by the way, have a new version much more “à la Fire TV Stick” imminent.

Why get out a new Fire TV Stick when you can get two out

The new Fire TVs debut with a redesign of the user interface which appears on the television, and which will in fact be available to all other devices in the Fire TV family with a software update.

In that new experience it is possible to interact with Alexa and the answers will appear at the bottom of the screen while the rest of the content is shown on television.

The new Fire TV Stick that replaces the basic model is now 50% more powerful, has HDR support, video streaming in 1080p at 60 FPS, Dolby Atmos sound and the remote control with Alexa support (the design of that control is maintained), and It will sell for $ 39.99.

Accompanying him is the rumored Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, a simplified version that shares the same processor (the same power as its older brother, therefore) and a remote that does offer some significant new features. The first of them, removing the volume buttons and the mute button, which disappear.

The second, a curious new button marked with an icon of a television with a “horned” antenna. This button gives access to the television programming available from the Fire TV Stick interface. This second model will cost $ 29.99.