Amazon formalizes the acquisition of Metro Goldwyn Mayer for $ 8.45 billion

It was a few days ago when the rumor broke that Amazon was in talks to acquire Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and thus complement the Prime Video content catalog with the productions of these legendary film studios.

Well, days later, now comes the official confirmation from Amazon, announcing that it has just signed the agreement of acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for a total amount of $ 8.45 billion, whose operation will be closed once it passes the corresponding approvals from the regulatory authorities and other usual processes.



An increasingly competitive and disputed segment

According to the Amazon announcement:

Amazon will help preserve MGM’s heritage and film catalog, and will provide customers with greater access to these existing works.

In this way, Prime Video customers will be able to access to 4000 movies among which is Thelma & Louise, Robocop, Poltergeist or Basic Instinct, and up to 17,000 series among which are Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale and Viking, which together also represents the accumulation of 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys.

According to Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios:

The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of intellectual property in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with the talented team at MGM. It is very exciting and offers many opportunities to tell high quality stories

At this point it is interesting to note that this acquisition It will also allow the creation of sequels and new versions of the mythical productions, further encouraging the Prime Video catalog.

Without a doubt, it is one more sample of the clear competition that is beginning to be experienced in the sector, where the main platforms want to continue to maintain their leadership based on investments in their own productions, while other platforms seek alliances and other strategies with which to try to improve its market share at the expense of the main ones, but above all, trying to banish Netflix from its reign.

Based on this we have seen that in the spring of 2019, The Walt Disney Company completed the purchase of 21st Century Fox, including most of all its assets, and very recently we have the merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery, which made headlines ago. a few days.

It will be interesting to see how far they may be able to go.

More information: Official announcement from Amazon

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video Cover