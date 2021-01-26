Amazon Fresh debuts in Italy: the shopping arrives home in two hours

- Advertisement -

Amazon today announces the launch of the Amazon Fresh service in Italy, which further expands the suite of products and gives users the ability to receive their shopping at home in two hours. As has happened in other circumstances, however, Fresh is not available everywhere.

In fact, initially they will be able to enjoy Fresh only users of Milan and neighboring municipalities such as Cologno Monzese, Rho and Opera. A prerogative to enjoy ultra-fast delivery times is the Prime subscription, which however, contrary to what happens with “classic” products, does not guarantee free delivery on everything.

As indicated by Amazon, in fact, the minimum amount required for orders is 15 Euros, while “Delivery within two-hour windows has no additional costs for orders over € 50 and costs € 3.49 for orders of lesser amount. Delivery within one hour windows, available on Amazon Fresh, costs € 4.99 for orders over € 50 and € 7.99 for orders below.“.

The deliveries are active every day from 8 to midnight, and take place both directly from Amazon and from the partner U2 Supermercato.

Currently Amazon Fresh covers over 10 thousand products which include meats such as the Scottona di Chianina di Lombardia Meat with Black Angus from Carni dal Mondo, fish, organic products, pasta, eggs, canned products and more.

It is possible to access the service directly from the Amazon Fresh page.