Tech News

Amazon Fresh debuts in Italy: the shopping arrives home in two hours

By Brian Adam
0
0
Amazon Fresh debuts in Italy: the shopping arrives home in two hours
Amazon Fresh Debuts In Italy: The Shopping Arrives Home In

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Amazon Fresh debuts in Italy: the shopping arrives home in two hours

Amazon today announces the launch of the Amazon Fresh service in Italy, which further expands the suite of products and gives users the ability to receive their shopping at home in two hours. As has happened in other circumstances, however, Fresh is not available everywhere.

In fact, initially they will be able to enjoy Fresh only users of Milan and neighboring municipalities such as Cologno Monzese, Rho and Opera. A prerogative to enjoy ultra-fast delivery times is the Prime subscription, which however, contrary to what happens with “classic” products, does not guarantee free delivery on everything.

As indicated by Amazon, in fact, the minimum amount required for orders is 15 Euros, while “Delivery within two-hour windows has no additional costs for orders over € 50 and costs € 3.49 for orders of lesser amount. Delivery within one hour windows, available on Amazon Fresh, costs € 4.99 for orders over € 50 and € 7.99 for orders below.“.

The deliveries are active every day from 8 to midnight, and take place both directly from Amazon and from the partner U2 Supermercato.

Currently Amazon Fresh covers over 10 thousand products which include meats such as the Scottona di Chianina di Lombardia Meat with Black Angus from Carni dal Mondo, fish, organic products, pasta, eggs, canned products and more.

It is possible to access the service directly from the Amazon Fresh page.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

How to recover your iPhone locked with the apple on the screen

Brian Adam - 0
If you are an iPhone user, you will know that iOS is one of the safest and most stable mobile operating systems that exist,...
Read more
Tech News

Google improves privacy in Chrome: notifications can now be hidden when we share a screen

Brian Adam - 0
Google continues to add improvements to Chrome and the latest one, announced on the company's blog, benefits all those who make use...
Read more
Tech News

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD: a precise and fast monitor, even with PS5

Brian Adam - 0
The MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD gaming monitor offers precision and speed in all kinds of situations. Let's find out together in our review. Among the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©