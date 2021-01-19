Amazon is “giving away” the products that its customers want to return, with a refund included

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Amazon is making use of the artificial intelligence for decide if it is worth processing a return financially. For certain items that are very cheap or bulky, which would incur large shipping costs to be returned, the company is deciding on many orders that it is cheaper to return the purchase price and let its customers keep the products and reimburse them the money.

The large volume of online sales makes it grow faster than the system for which it was created

This relatively new approach, popularized by Amazon and other chains, is being more widely adopted during the global pandemic Covid-19as the rise in online shopping forces companies to rethink how they handle returns. “We’re getting so many inquiries about it that you’ll see it going live in the coming months,” said Amit Sharma, CEO of Narvar Inc. that processes returns for retailers.

Amazon is Unsplash

Many users have been surprised by Amazon. For example, an American user, Lorie Anderson from Vancouver, Washington, was pleasantly surprised when she tried to return makeup purchases online on Amazon. The company decided to directly make a refund informing you to keep the items.

“They were cheap, and it wouldn’t make much financial sense to return them by mail,” said 38-year-old Ms. Anderson. “It’s a hassle to pack the box and drop it off at the post office or UPS. This was one less thing I had to worry about.”

Ecommerce package returns took a big leap in 2020

The Wall Street Journal quoted Narvar, who reported that the number of e-commerce packages “returned in 2020 increased 70% compared to 2019 “- more than half of which” was due to higher e-commerce sales, “Narvar estimated,” while more than a quarter was the result of shoppers not wanting to return web orders to physical stores. ” .

This returns system does not include all items

The products of higher cost or less bulky, Like the televisions, computers or others, do not fall within this new approach. According to a Wall Street Journal report, this only occurs in situations where the product is unlikely to be resold and where the cost of processing the return is equal to or greater than the cost of the product itself.