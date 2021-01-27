Amazon is officially the preferred supermarket in the USA: it surpasses other chains

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Amazon also deals with the delivery of products part of the daily shopping, namely meat, fruit and vegetables, home care products and more, thanks also to the Amazon Fresh program recently launched in Italy. In the United States, however, the service offered is officially the most popular of all national supermarkets.

In fact, according to the research carried out by Dunnhumby North American, which leads to obtaining a national preference index of retail stores, Jeff Bezos’ giant is preferred to many other giants such as HEB, Trader Joe’s or more famous companies such as Aldi (fifth place), Costco (8th), Target (10th) and Walmart (14th).

But on what basis is the preference of one chain over another judged? Normally from factors such as prices, quality of services offered and products sold, discounts, brand confidence and long-term economic performance, but by virtue of the rapid change that caused COVID-19 this time Dunnhumby also considered adapting to this new reality in the short term, also from a financial point of view. All these elements are called the “RPI index”.

Amazon, therefore, would have beaten the historic US supermarket chains for speed of delivery, prices and security in the service. As explained by Dunnhumby chairman Grant Steadman, Covid has led to record highs and lows in economic metrics, along with huge shifts in where and how consumers buy retail food, changing the competitive trajectories of retailers who were winning and those who were struggling before the pandemic. Amazon outperformed all other retailers based on our ‘Covid Momentum’ metric and customer safety ratings, thanks to its speed of purchase and virtual store format “.

With the exit from the pandemic, things could change, but in the meantime the e-commerce giant will be able to enjoy this particular success in the United States. Finally, we recall that Amazon has decided to officially close the Amazon Prime Pantry service.