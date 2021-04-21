Amazon is opening a hair salon that has virtual reality

- Advertisement -

It seems that virtual reality (VR) is deflating a little and those huge investments (Facebook) and expectations that we lived four or five years ago are no longer so. But with news like today, that technology seems to take a little more air in the face of the cruel blows that have been inflicted by what they have called augmented reality (AR) and supported by giants such as Apple, Google or Microsoft. Amazon is opening a hair salon with virtual reality Amazon has reinvented grocery shopping with its go boxless stores, now the e-commerce giant is applying its technological prowess to hair salon. The company has chosen East London as the home of its first salon, a 150-square-meter concept site, where customers can test virtual hair colors using an augmented reality color bar and purchase selected beauty products using displays and QR codes. Augmented reality (AR) technology relies on a tablet embedded in a mirror to show customers how they would look in a variety of different hues using the slate’s front camera. In that sense, it looks similar to the Live Mode makeup feature that Amazon introduced in its mobile app in 2019, which allowed users to experiment with different lipstick colors. Meanwhile, the shopping experience uses Amazon’s new “point-and-learn” technology, allowing customers to point to products on a shelf to view relevant information, including brand videos, on an attached screen. Customers will then be able to purchase the items by scanning a QR code to visit the product page on Amazon’s UK site. Technology aside, the salon will offer a traditional look from the professionals at Neville Hair and Beauty. At the moment it is only a test and only Amazon employees can enter The Amazon lounge comes immediately after its first grocery stores in the UK, which offer the same technology without payment as its Go stores, with three Amazon Fresh sites currently operating in London. For now, the company says it has no plans to launch additional salons, as this is just a trial concept. At the moment, Amazon Salon will initially be open only to Amazon employees, before it opens for reservations to the general public in the coming weeks. This will be a place of experience where “new products and technology will be shown.”