Latest newsTech NewsMobile

Amazon is opening all the Moto Razr boxes in the US.

By Abraham
0
13
Moto Razr.jpg
Moto Razr.jpg

Must Read

Apple

Apple One allows you to exceed the 2 TB storage limit in iCloud

Abraham - 0
With current iCloud plans, the highest capacity you can buy is 2 TB. A priori, it seems like a more than enough amount for...
Read more
Game Reviews

Pumpkin Jack, analysis. A hero, a devil and a Halloween pumpkin

Brian Adam - 0
An adventure like the ones before that fits perfectly on a night like Halloween. At a time when it seems that the world of videogames...
Read more
Tech News

Halloween in the world: this is how the holiday is celebrated in the countries of the globe

Brian Adam - 0
This is how Halloween is celebrated in various parts of the world, a small journey through culture and folklore beliefs. Today is October 31st and...
Read more
Apple

Apple glances at TikTok in latest Clips update

Brian Adam - 0
We all know the difficulties that TikTok goes through (and has gone through) in its journey through the US, where has had to somehow...
Read more
Abraham

Motorola released its second foldable Razr smartphone a few months ago, and the company includes the phone fully open in the box. However, in Amazon USA they do not believe that this is a good idea and, if you visit the product on their website, you will find a notice in which they warn you that the box has been tampered with. As Amazon explains, the phone’s “open” shipping configuration can cause potential damage in transit, so the company is opening all the boxes to close the phone. In the process, Amazon workers could leave their fingerprints on the “new” phone. Here’s the full notice from Amazon: Originally, RAZR was intended to be shipped in the unfolded position. However, to better protect the screen we have folded your RAZR, it is more secure but may not look as stylish as we expected. We apologize if you see fingerprints on your device. We assure you that your RAZR is brand new. Like all folding phones, the Razr’s screen is its underbelly. It is strange that Motorola designed a case that left the screen so exposed. The guys from Android Police have contacted Motorola and it seems that now the company has started to pack the new Razr closed in the factory itself. If so, Amazon will no longer need to open each box.

Related Articles

Apple

Apple One allows you to exceed the 2 TB storage limit in iCloud

Abraham - 0
With current iCloud plans, the highest capacity you can buy is 2 TB. A priori, it seems like a more than enough amount for...
Read more
Game Reviews

Pumpkin Jack, analysis. A hero, a devil and a Halloween pumpkin

Brian Adam - 0
An adventure like the ones before that fits perfectly on a night like Halloween. At a time when it seems that the world of videogames...
Read more
Tech News

Halloween in the world: this is how the holiday is celebrated in the countries of the globe

Brian Adam - 0
This is how Halloween is celebrated in various parts of the world, a small journey through culture and folklore beliefs. Today is October 31st and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©