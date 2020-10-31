Amazon is opening all the Moto Razr boxes in the US.

Motorola released its second foldable Razr smartphone a few months ago, and the company includes the phone fully open in the box. However, in Amazon USA they do not believe that this is a good idea and, if you visit the product on their website, you will find a notice in which they warn you that the box has been tampered with. As Amazon explains, the phone’s “open” shipping configuration can cause potential damage in transit, so the company is opening all the boxes to close the phone. In the process, Amazon workers could leave their fingerprints on the “new” phone. Here’s the full notice from Amazon: Originally, RAZR was intended to be shipped in the unfolded position. However, to better protect the screen we have folded your RAZR, it is more secure but may not look as stylish as we expected. We apologize if you see fingerprints on your device. We assure you that your RAZR is brand new. Like all folding phones, the Razr’s screen is its underbelly. It is strange that Motorola designed a case that left the screen so exposed. The guys from Android Police have contacted Motorola and it seems that now the company has started to pack the new Razr closed in the factory itself. If so, Amazon will no longer need to open each box.