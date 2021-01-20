Tech News

Amazon Italy discounts two Xiaomi smartphones: it starts from 99.90 euros

By Brian Adam
Amazon Italy discounts two Xiaomi smartphones: it starts from 99.90 euros
Amazon Italy Discounts Two Xiaomi Smartphones: It Starts From 99.90

Brian Adam
Amazon Italy discounts two Xiaomi smartphones: it starts from 99.90 euros

There are not only promotions related to Motorola smartphones in this period on Amazon Italy. In fact, the homegrown version of Jeff Bezos’ official company portal has put also two Xiaomi smartphones on offer. The starting price is € 99.90.

In particular, as you can see on the offer page, the devices offered by Amazon are the following.

Amazon Italia offers on Xiaomi smartphones: it starts from 99.90 euros

  • Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC (6 / 128GB): 239.90 euros (previously 269 euros, discount of 11%, or 29.10 euros);
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9C (2 / 32GB): 99.90 euros (previously 129.90 euros, saving of 23%, or 30 euros).

In short, Amazon has launched interesting offers related to some Xiaomi smartphones. In any case, it is timed promotions, then they will remain active for about two days following the publication of this article (Amazon reports that the initiative “Ends in 2 days“at the time of this writing).

In any case, for the sake of completeness of information, we would like to inform you that the 128GB variant of POCO X3 NFC is on offer at 229.90 euros on the official Xiaomi website in these days, as we have already let you know through the dedicated news. Redmi 9C, on the other hand, costs 149.90 euros on the official website.

