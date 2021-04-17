Amazon Kindle: this way you can fix the cover of a book when it is idle

- Advertisement -

Amazon Kindle e-Readers have never had the option of displaying watch faces on the device’s lock screen as a wallpaper, unless the owners were able to “hack” their devices, something only expert users could do. Instead, there was a small library of wallpapers that the device automatically scrolled through. Well that has changed now. Amazon Kindle: this way you can fix the cover of a book when it is in rest A few days ago Amazon started to launch a firmware update to add the option to do the same, and now it has confirmed that the “Display Cover” function will be available for the majority of Kindle users around the world in the coming weeks. It’s a feature that Kindle fans have been asking for since the devices were first released nearly a decade ago, so it’s been a long time coming. All three Amazon Kindle eReader models will receive this feature in the coming days, whether it’s Amazon’s entry-level Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, or Kindle Oasis, as long as they’re running firmware 5.13.5. Keep in mind that not all generations of Kindles are currently compatible with Amazon and will not be able to be updated. The lucky ones to get the display cover option are the 8th and 10th generation Kindles, the 7th and 10th generation Paperwhites, and the 8th, 9th and 10th generation Oasis. Amazon continues to support the 7th generation Kindle Voyage, which will also receive the firmware update. How do I set the wallpapers? Once updated to the latest operating software (OS), the Kindle will display the cover of the book currently being read, with a button to select the available function in the device settings panel. Not all books will have this option available According to a report by Good eReader, this feature will also display the covers of e-books that have been side-loaded, not just those purchased from the Kindle Store. The special offer editions of Kindle eReaders that are available in some markets – devices that offer ads for customers to buy ereaders for less – will sadly not receive the Display Cover feature. When will this option be available? The firmware update is rolling out now in April 2021, so it should be a matter of time before the display cover option hits a Kindle near you.