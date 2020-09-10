Amazon launches Amazon Music HD: the first 3 months are free!

Amazon today announces the Amazon Music HD launch in Italy, the new offering for high definition music streaming. The catalog is made up of over 60 million songs in HD and millions of songs in Ultra HD, plus a growing 3D audio catalog.

The service has a monthly cost of 14.99 euros per month, while those who are already subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade by adding 5 Euros per month.

The colossus of Seattle also gives 90 days of free use to new users, all they have to do is connect to the dedicated page and click on the orange “start now” button.

On a technical level, the songs in HD guarantee a double bitrate compared to that proposed by standard services, while for Ultra HD songs the bitrate is up to 10 times higher when compared with that of platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Early albums to enjoy high definition include Fletwood Mac’s “Rumors” and Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue”, as well as songs like Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” and St. Vincent’s “Digital Witness”, which are available in Ultra HD.

Emblematic is also the comment of Neil Young, according to which “the world will change forever when Amazon introduces high quality audio streaming globally. This will be the biggest change in music since the introduction of digital audio 40 years ago“.