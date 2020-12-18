Amazon launches group video and audio calls for the Echos

- Advertisement -

For a long time we can use different tools or devices to make video calls, but the truth is that with the pandemic that we are experiencing around the world, it is something that has become more and more everyday. During the confinement we already saw how the use of this communication method was triggered and it is expected that it will again be the most used method this Christmas to see those family members or friends with whom we will not be able to get together this year.

In these days before Christmas, we have seen how WhatsApp began to launch video calls through its Web version and the desktop application and how Zoom eliminated the time limit available for video calls with free accounts. As well, now it’s Amazon’s turn, just released group video and audio calling for Echo devices.

For a couple of years it has been possible to ask Alexa to make a call or video call, but the truth is that we could only do it with a person who also had a compatible Echo device. However, as of now Amazon already allows group calls with Echo speakers. Specifically, these group calls can be voice or video and are compatible with devices Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show. It goes without saying that for video calls we will have to have one of the models with a screen.

Group audio and video calls through the Amazon Echo

Amazon

Owners of any of these models will be able to create groups using the Alexa app and name them so they can make a voice or video call to that group with a simple voice command. These groups can have a maximum of 7 people, since Amazon has set the limit for these group calls in 8 people, counting the person who makes the call and those who form the group we call.

Participants in the same call may have different Amazon Echo devices, the only difference is that those who have a model that has a screen will be able to see their faces, while the rest will only be able to hear us.

This new feature is being launched by Amazon today in various countries such as Austria, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, United States, United Kingdom and of course, Spain. If you have an Amazon Echo device, you may be able to start making group calls within the next few hours. The online shopping giant also intends to allow group calls from Alexa very soon.

