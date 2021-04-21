Amazon launches its first WiFi 6 router in Spain: eero 6

Last September, Amazon announced its new range of products for the following year. Some of them arrived in Spain at the same time as the United States, and the rest have been launched a few months later. One of them was the Echo Show 10, which arrived a few weeks ago in Spain, and today it was the turn of the first wifi router 6 in mesh of the company, the eero 6 .

Amazon bought eero in February 2019, and since then its mesh routers have been one of the best options for having an integrated WiFi network in the home. Now, its new version has arrived, which integrates Zigbee connectivity to control smart home devices, as well as offering great WiFi coverage at a low price.

Each amplifier covers up to 140 square meters

The eero 6 base router costs 149 euros. It has a coverage of up to 140 square meters, and speeds up to 900 Mbps, although in the specifications it is detailed AX1800. The router can manage the connection of up to 75 devices at once, in addition to having an application to manage all your connections. It also has WPA3 for the most advanced encryption, and supports IPv6.

By having Zigbee, it allows it to act as a hub for smart devices, where we can use Alexa to connect and control compatible devices on the network. At the software level, the company also updates the router to improve functionalities and patch any possible security flaw that appears.

The great advantage that this router offers is that it is possible to combine several WiFi extenders with it, offering greater coverage at home. Each extender allows the coverage to be extended by another 140 square meters, at a price of 109 euros each. In addition, we can buy the router and two extenders for 299 euros, with a total coverage of up to 360 square meters.

They use USB C connectors

This configuration is ideal for those who want to extend WiFi coverage at home without worrying about wiring it. Therefore, we are facing WiFi amplifiers, and not repeaters. The eero 6 router has a connector USB C, and two ports Gigabit Ethernet, with automatic configuration after connecting them to the mains. In the case of repeaters, we only have a USB C port for current, since they only amplify the WiFi signal.

In the case of repeaters, the guaranteed speed drops to only 500 Mbps, although it is logical considering that, when a WiFi signal is replicated with respect to the main router, we will lose intensity and therefore speed.

In the event that you want to get a cheap mesh network, a good option you have is to buy cheap WiFi 6 routers. For example, the Honor Router 3 costs just over 50 euros, and by buying three we can use them as repeaters in our WiFi network, in addition to having three additional Ethernet connectors in each of them.

