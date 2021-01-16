Amazon launches its own TV under the AmazonBasics brand

- Advertisement -

Amazon has decided to enter the Smart TV segment with Smart TV 4K Fire TV Edition of AmazonBasics. These televisions were launched earlier this month in India. With this move, the multinational is expanding its range of its own smart products and has now added several models to the line of smart TVs through its AmazonBasics brand. The new televisions are available in 32, 43, 50 and 55-inch screen sizes. These Smart TV work with Amazon Fire OS and has Alexa compatibility.

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition: Specifications and Features

Starting with the smallest, it has a screen of 32-inch with an HD Ready display panel resolution of 1366 × 768 pixels, while that of 43-inch features an FHD panel with resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels. There are two variants of 50 and 55 inches including a 4K UHD display panel with resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels. All televisions have a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz that supports a viewing angle of 178 degree.

Amazon says it’s all about dashboards Grade A + LEDs They are equipped with Amlogic Imaging engine, dynamic contrast, dynamic backlighting, advanced image processing and smoothing. The company doesn’t mention the brightness of these panels, but does say that these TVs have an ultra-bright screen. Apart from this 43.50 and 55-inch 4K UHD TV it also has Dolby Vision and HDR 10 + HLG support.

AmazonBasics TV Amazon

Coming to the software section, they run FireTV OS, that supports more than 5,000 applications including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney +, YouTube. It also has support for screen mirroring and hasb uilt-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls. The remote includes hotkeys for Alexa, Prime Videos, Amazon Music, and Netflix.

How much do Amazon Smart TVs cost?

At the moment they are only available for the Indian market, their conversion to euros of each of the models offered is shown below:

AmazonBasics 32-inch HD Ready Resolution: Rs 13,999 (156 euros).

AmazonBasics 43-inch with Full HD resolution: Rs 24,499 (274 euros).

AmazonBasics 43-inch 4K resolution: Rs 27,499 (307 euros).

AmazonBasics 50-inch 4K resolution: Rs 31,999 (358 euros).

AmazonBasics 55-inch 4K resolution: Rs 36,999 (414 euros).

>