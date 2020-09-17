Amazon launches new augmented reality shopping feature

Amazon is implementing a new augmented reality shopping tool, “Room Decorator”, which will allow you to view furniture and other home decorations in your own space. The company has already experimented with augmented reality tools in the past, what makes Room Decorator different is that it is able to virtually add several products to the room at the same time. This means that you can visualize how a complete set of new products could fit into your own space, not just a single item.

You already have experience with this technology

The company He launched for the first time a simpler version of shopping AR in 2017 with a feature called AR View in your Amazon iOS application, created with ARKit. But like many of the augmented reality shopping tools to date, the approach with AR View was to allow consumers to visualize adding an item to their existing room, like a new chair or lamp or vase, for example, to see how the product went with your existing decor.

“Room Decorator”, one more step

The experience of “Room Decorator” takes things much further, as not only you can see several products together, but you can also use the function when you are out of home saving augmented reality snapshots of your room for later access.

Amazon Room decorator Amazon

The function is available on thousands of furniture products available on Amazon, including those offered by Amazon and some of its third-party sellers. When a consumer comes across one of these items, they will click the “View in your room” button to begin. This button will appear on eligible furniture products in the Amazon Shopping app for iOS and desktop web browsers.

Within the augmented reality experience, Complementary product suggestions will be presented to consumers the one they were seeing for the first time. As shoppers explore these recommendations, they can add the other products to their room and rearrange them for a better look.

With useful functions to make your decision easier

AR view products are displayed both in scale and in high definitionsays Amazon, so there is less confusion about what the item looks like in real life. If customers aren’t ready to make a decision, they can tap “Save Room” in iOS, which then saves a snapshot of their room in a new section under their Amazon account (“Your Rooms”). A link to the saved room will also be emailed to you for easy access.

Amazon Room decorator Amazon

If the customer is ready to buy, the items in Room Decorator can be added to a shopping cart directly from the augmented reality experience.