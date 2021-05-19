Amazon launches the Fire HD 10 in Spain: its best Full HD tablet

The Amazon Fire tablet They are an excellent option to have a cheap tablet and access a multitude of multimedia content. However, the company only sold two models in Spain, with a size of 7 and 8 inches. The maximum resolution available was HD, but now with the new Fire HD 10 we will finally be able to enjoy a cheap Full HD tablet full of content.

Amazon today announced the arrival in Spain of its tablet Fire HD 10, which has been available for two years in the United States, and that finally officially arrives in our country. The tablet has a 10.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution, with a battery that offers up to 12 hours of autonomy, which is charged in just 4 hours thanks to the fast charge that it integrates. The connectivity it uses is USB C.

Fire HD 10: 10.1 inches and Full HD resolution

Internally we also find 32 or 64 GB of internal memory depending on the model we choose, as well as a slot for microSD cards of up to 1 TB to store all the content we want. The processor that integrates has 8 cores at 2.0 GHz, complemented with 3 GB RAM. Its weight is 465 grams, with dimensions of 247 x 166 x 9.2 mm.

The tablet has the operating system Fire OS from Amazon, its high customization layer that is based on Android. In this layer we find all the great multimedia apps on the market, being able to access millions of movies, television shows, songs, books, applications and games. Among the apps it includes we find Prime Video, Amazon Music, Netflix, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Spotify, Plex, DAZN or Skype. Audible, El Mundo, Mitele, ATRESplayer, Filmin and RTVE Alacarta are not available.

The tablet also has 5 MP rear camera and one 2 MP front camera in landscape format to make widescreen video calls with friends, family and even co-workers, coupled with two microphones. The tablet has apps like Office, Dropbox, OneNote, Outlook or Microsoft Teams to be a great companion in our workday to use a tablet as a secondary screen.

From 149.99 euros for the 32 GB model

With the Fire HD 10 we can also use two apps at the same time with split screen functionality, being able for example to be watching a series and chatting at the same time, being in a video call while we take notes, or reading a book and making annotations at the same time. As for sound, we have speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos sound through emulation, and we can also connect headphones by jack or by Bluetooth.

The Fire HD 10 is available today for pre-order, priced at 149.99 euros for the 32GB model, and 189.99 euros for the 64 GB. In the case of choosing the models without advertising, the price rises to 164.99 and 204.99 euros, respectively. It will be on sale from May 26. You can buy it at the following link:

Introducing the Fire HD 10 tablet | 10.1 “(25.6 cm), Full HD 1080p, 32 GB, black, with advertising Buy it in EUR 149.99 >

In addition to the tablet, we can also buy a thin case with an integrated support that allows us to put the tablet vertically or horizontally without holding it by hand. The cover has a magnetic closure, and allows easy access to the buttons, and will be available in black, lavender, denim and olive green at a price of 39.99 euros each. They can also be booked at the following link:

* Amazon * Fire HD 10 Tablet Sleeve (Only Compatible with 11th Gen Tablet, 2021 Model), Denim Buy it in EUR 39.99 >

