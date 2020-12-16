Amazon Luna game streaming now available on the first Android, first in the United States

- Advertisement -

Amazon is ready to compete with Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now and Microsoft Game Pass: its video game subscription service begins its compatibility with Android devices. Currently Amazon Luna works on a varied selection of mobiles, although at the moment it is exclusive to the United States.

What a fierce struggle the video game streaming, is on the way to being as competitive as music streaming or movies and series. Currently there are three platforms that offer their services on Android mobiles to give access to Powerful games even on basic phones. And Amazon Luna is the service that aspires to give much more competition: after the official announcement, said platform has begun its tests.

Phones from Samsung, OnePlus and Google can now access Amazon Luna

The service is now available with the usual limitations of this type of launch: only for United States. So Amazon has corroborated it in a tweet, also appears on Luna’s home page. We will always have the joy of knowing that platform is progressing as planned.

At the moment there are three brands that have obtained the benefit of testing Amazon Luna at its launch, at least officially: Samsung, OnePlus and Google. As long as users are in the United States, and have an active Luna account, they can download the application to their phones to enjoy its catalog. Specifically, the lucky mobiles are:

Google Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5)

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 +, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S20 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G.

The owners of the previous telephones that have ‘early access’ Amazon Luna can now test the game streaming platform on their Android. The cost is $ 5.99 per month, Luna offers unlimited hours of games, plays at a maximum of 1080p and 60 fps (also in 4K soon) and allows two simultaneous screens with the same account.

