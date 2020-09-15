Amazon: many Samsung monitors on offer, even the Odyssey

The Amazon offers, even today. The Seattle giant allows you to buy various Samsung monitor models at reduced prices, even the gaming Odyssey. Let’s see together what they are.

Samsung monitors on offer on Amazon

Samsung U28E570D Monitor 28 Inch, UltraHD, 4K, TN Panel, 3840 x 2160, 1 ms, 16: 9, 60 Hz, 2160p, LED, AMD FreeSync, 2 HDMI, Display Port Included, Black: 219.99 Euro

Samsung C27JG52 Curved Gaming Monitor 27 Inch, WQHD, 2K, 2560 x 1440, 4 ms, 16: 9, 144 Hz, 1440p, 1800R, 1 Display Port, 2 HDMI, Double Joint Base, Black Color: 266.89 Euro

Samsung C27RG50 Curved Gaming Monitor, 27 Inch, 240 Hz, G-sync, FHD, 1920 x 1080, 4 ms, 16: 9, 1080p, 1 Display Port, 2 HDMI, Double Joint Base, Black: 270.56 Euro

Samsung C27F396 Curved PC Monitor, 27 ” Full HD, 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz, 4 ms, Freesync, D-sub, HDMI, Black: 129.99 Euro

On all products the free delivery and all the benefits provided by Prime, including ultra-fast shipping and the ability to make the payment in installments with the Cofidis CreditLine. As always, we have no information regarding the expiration of promotions. We recommend placing your order quickly if you are interested in one of the monitors on offer.