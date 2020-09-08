Tech GiantsAmazonMobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsXiaomi

Amazon: many Xiaomi smartphones at a discount for the September offers

By Brian Adam
Amazon: many Xiaomi smartphones at a discount for the September offers

Even today the September deals on Amazon. To the long list of discounts, which include several Samsung TVs and soundbars, which we had the opportunity to talk about this morning, there are also some very interesting promotions on Xiaomi smartphones, which we talk about in this news. Let’s see what it is.

Xiaomi smartphone discounts

  • Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro 128GB + 6GB Cyber ​​Gray: 389 Euros
  • Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro 128GB + 6GB Electric Purple: 379 Euros
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9A 2 + 32GB Smartphone, Granite Gray: 102 Euro
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite -Smartphone 6.57 “FHD + DotDisplay (6GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Quad Camera, 4160mah Battery, 2020 [Versione Italiana] – Dream White color: 289 Euro
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 -Smartphone + Headphones 6.53 “FHD + DotDisplay (3GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Quad Camera, 5020mah Battery, NFC) 2020 [Versione Italiana] – Polar White color: 199.90 Euro
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO -Smartphone + Headphones 6.67 “FHD + DotDisplay (6GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Quad Camera, 5020mah Battery, NFC) 2020 [Versione Italiana] – Tropical Green color: 239.99 Euros
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9A 2 + 32GB Smartphone, Sky Blue: 95.99 Euro
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9A 2 + 32GB Smartphone, Peacock Green: 99 Euro

There availability is wide on all the models in question, and the offers will expire on September 7th. As always, we recommend placing your order quickly if you are interested in one of the devices.

