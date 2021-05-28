Amazon Mexico accidentally confirms the Nintendo Switch Pro

The volume of information about the hypothetical Nintendo Switch Pro that is being produced in recent weeks is, among other things, one more sample of the taste that Japanese technology has for swimming against the current in certain aspects. And it is that if Microsoft and Sony chose Christmas last year to fight the great war of the new generation, Nintendo once again refused to enter that same arena, and it is now, six months later and with summer at the gates , when it could be close to surprising us with the new generation of its, without a doubt, original console.

And it is that, when its current generation still continues to report many joys to the company’s accounts, yesterday rumors reached us that suggest that its evolution, the Nintendo Switch Pro, which could also be called the Nintendo Switch XL, aims to debut on the market next September. And today, as we have learned the Alphabeat user on Twitter, a mistake made by someone at Amazon Mexico would have served to confirm, for a few minutes, the imminent plans by the Japanese company.

For a few minutes, in the Mexican version of Amazon, an item called «New Nintendo Switch Pro» has been listed, from the Nintendo brand and attached to the Nintendo Switch platform. You don’t have to be a great detective to come to the conclusion that someone in charge was registering the future console in the store’s catalog and, by mistake, has allowed its visibility to be public. Minutes later the Nintendo Switch Pro has been withdrawn from the catalog (or at least it has been hidden), but Alphabeat has had time to take a screenshot that has been shared on the social network.

Although we are left wondering what has prompted Amazon Mexico to include the future Nintendo Switch Pro in its catalog, it is strange to imagine that the e-commerce giant makes its list of products based on rumors and assumptions. Rather, although this is obviously only an assumption, the most sensible thing is to think that the online store already has some kind of confirmation from Nintendo and that, consequently, they have already begun to prepare the presence of the Nintendo Switch Pro on the platform.

Unfortunately, the product page that was published by mistake did not include information about the console, so for now we have to stay in speculation about what we will find inside the console and, for now, the most consistent rumor is the one that indicates that it will have a screen built on a seven-inch OLED panel produced by Samsung, and that will be the Nintendo jump to 4K resolution when connecting to televisions that support this resolution.

To offer that image quality, the Nintendo Pro Switch Pro would have a GPU designed by NVIDIA that, how could it be otherwise, would have DLSS 2.0. And this is not something that we should take lightly, since the possibility (via backward compatibility) of recovering games from previous versions and taking advantage of NVIDIA’s hardware rescaling to be able to recover them on TV at 4K resolution is, or at less it seems to me, one of the main attractions of the future Nintendo Switch Pro.

At the moment It is not possible to wait, yes, confirmation or on the part of Nintendo Nor, even less, on the part of Amazon, which has already done enough by accidentally publishing the next Nintendo Switch Pro. And it is that this type of unintended confirmation has become, over the years, a very reliable source to confirm that a product more or less expected will be commercialized soon.