Amazon Music and Twitch join forces: the concerts are coming!

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Amazon Music and Twitch join forces: the concerts are coming!

Important news from the Amazon front. The Seattle giant has announced a collaboration between Amazon Music and Twitch which will lead to the arrival of Twitch live streams within the Amazon Music app, in order to allow fans to enjoy their favorite artists in new ways.

Starting from yesterday, September 1st 2020, the iOS and Android users artists from all over the world will be able to connect with more than 55 million Amazon Music customers, regardless of their subscription.

There choice is not accidental and comes at a particular time for the music industry, where live events are suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This novelty represents an important addition, which will be enjoyed by both the most popular and emerging artists.

Fans will be given many opportunities to discover artists’ live streams through the Amazon Music app: it will also be possible to set a notification for favorite artists. All information is available on the official page.

The combination of live streaming, coupled with on-demand playback of songs on Amazon Music is revolutionary“said Ryan Redington, Director of Amazon Music. “We are providing artists with more and more tools to bring their lives to fans, and this new feature couldn’t have come at a more pivotal time for the industry. More than 1,000 artists have already linked their Amazon Music accounts to Twitch, and we’re just at the Day One. Together with Twitch, we’re empowering artists of all genres, at any point in their careers, to leverage the social power of live streaming to build more engagement with their music.“.

