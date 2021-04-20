Amazon opens a hairdresser in London, with augmented reality

- Advertisement -

A hairdresser in which it will be possible to see the final appearance before someone starts working, that is what Londoners will have thanks to a new Amazon project.

In the same way that Amazon reinvented shopping in supermarkets by offering places that have no checkout, now it wants to apply the technology in hair salons. We will have it in East London, the first salon, 140 square meters, where customers can try virtual hair colors using an augmented reality color bar and buy selected beauty products using screens and QR codes.

AR technology is based on a tablet embedded in a mirror, and will allow customers to see themselves in different shades using the device’s front camera. It is somewhat similar to what the Live Mode makeup feature that Amazon introduced in its mobile app in 2019 does, but at the time it was very limited to the lips.

The shopping experience uses the new technology of point-and-learn‘Point and Learn’ from Amazon, allowing customers to point to products on a shelf to view relevant information, including brand videos. The user will then be able to purchase the items by scanning a QR code to visit the product page on Amazon’s UK site.

The venue will offer traditional styling from the professionals at Neville Hair and Beauty, a London-based boutique that typically charges between £ 50 and £ 250 for adult haircuts and treatments, so this is more of a partnership between the hair salon of Amazon luxury and technology.