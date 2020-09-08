Tech News

Amazon opens the Lucca Comics & Games Changes shop: many products on sale

By Brian Adam
Amazon opens the Lucca Comics & Games Changes shop: many products on sale

Amazon has announced the opening of the online store of Lucca Comics & Games Changes, the special edition of the historic Tuscan event that this year will be staged with a new look due to the containment measures of the Coronavirus.

Waiting to find out all the details, which will be revealed during a press conference scheduled for Thursday 10 September at 12, which will be broadcast on the official website of Lucca Comics, there is already the first news.

The organizers have struck a deal with Amazon, which has become the festival’s official e-commerce site. By visiting the official store, through this address, it will be possible to buy exclusive bundles, but also video games, toys and board games, comics and books and of course Bluray and DVD. The goal of this shop is to recreate the classic experience of the fair and its stores.

Amazon’s collaboration is a source of pride. In this moment in which Lucca Crea tries to create a new event format, the union with Amazon.it gives us a boost and makes us understand that we are on the right path. An added value to the 2020 edition, a new route that can become an asset for the future “ stated Emanuele Vietina, director of Lucca Comics & Games, according to which it is about “a way to evolve while remaining faithful to our mission: to create a crossroads of art, culture and commerce, for artists, operators and the general public “.

