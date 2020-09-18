Tech News

Amazon opens the new distribution center in Rovigo: 900 new jobs

By Brian Adam
Amazon announced that it will open on Monday, September 21st new distribution center of Castelguglielmo and San Bellino, in the province of Rovigo. ...
Amazon announced that it will open on Monday, September 21st new distribution center of Castelguglielmo and San Bellino, in the province of Rovigo. This is the fifth distribution center opened in Italy after Castel San Giovanni, Passo Corese, Vercelli and Torrazza Piemonte.

This new center will lead to the creation of 900 new permanent jobs within three years of opening, as well as the extension of the logistics network to meet the demand from Italian customers. Amazon also said the new fulfillment center will support small and medium-sized businesses that rely on the “Fulfillment by Amazon” service.

Furthermore, as soon as Covid regulations allow it, Amazon will also launch its guided tour program in this new center, which is characterized by a sustainable structure that integrates various energy saving systems. There are photovoltaic systems for a power of over 2 MW, systems for reducing energy consumption, LED lights for lighting, a system for cooling and heating the rooms, supply of hot water without the use of methane gas and doors and windows that favor thermal insulation.

The new site is equipped with the Amazon Robotics’ most advanced technology which will assist employees in carrying out their duties by making their work efficient.

