Amazon Pharmacy, Amazon’s new drug delivery service

By Brian Adam
Amazon presents “Amazon Pharmacy”, A service that allows people living in the United States to purchase medicines from their home community.

What does the service consist of? Basically its function is to sell and facilitate home delivery of medicines, as long as they have a medical prescription, as announced by the electronic commerce giant.

Amazon Pharmacy allows you to create a profile where you can enter your social security data, manage receipts, as well as choose payment methods. Amazon Pharmacy Vice President TJ Parker has stated that:

“… anyone can order at the lowest available price and receive their medication quickly.”

Amazon Prime users enjoy privileges at Amazon Pharmacy

If you are an Amazon Prime user, we have good news for you. With the new service of the e-commerce giant you will enjoy some benefits.

One of them has to do with discounts, you can save “80% on generic drugs and 40% on brand name drugs.” As long as the purchase is kept out of the insurance. In this regard, Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime added:

“We understand the importance of access to affordable medications and believe that ‘Prime’ members will find great value with the new savings on Amazon Prime prescription drugs.”

Another one is related to deliveries. Users will have “unlimited access to free shipping in two days” of purchases made in the new service.

It could be said that Amazon Pharmacy is a project designed to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, a service that makes it easier for customers to purchase medicines, while keeping them safe. It is clear that for Amazon, it will leave fruitful profits, even more so, due to the popularity and reach that this company has.

However, if it became the first choice in terms of pharmacy, retailers would be the most affected. In this case, we would be facing a company that uses its power to undermine competition, for which it is already investigated.

