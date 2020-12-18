Amazon Pharmacy: will e-commerce of medicines also arrive in Europe?

In a process that is leading Amazon to cover increasingly varied and unthinkable sales fields, the addition of a category that many have been asking for a long time, that of medicines, could not be missing. Amazon Pharmacy is currently only available in some US states, but it is ready to compete with normal pharmacies.

With fast deliveries, discounts on many drugs and the ability to use your own prescriptions, one opens up new frontier in the world of home care, very useful in times of pandemics like these but also dangerous for the consequences it could have.

What is it about

Amazon Pharmacy presents itself as a real portal where medicines and medicines can be purchased, both over the counter, already sold on Amazon, but also those under medical prescription. The discounts launched by the company are striking, in a typical practice that has already sent traditional retailers into arousal: Prime subscribers with insurance in their hands have found themselves up to 80% discount on generic medicines and up to 40% on those of the main pharmaceutical companies. An incredible sounding board that could open new frontiers in the world of the medicine trade, which had never experienced such a strong and violent competitive pressure.

Not just a matter of low prices and two-day delivery for Prime customers, but also an unprecedented variety of products, from the most common ones up to the very useful and widely used drugs for diabetes or inhalers for asthma, products that a good slice of users is forced to buy cyclically.

How does it work

On a practical level, Amazon Pharmacy will be a separate section of the main portal, with a rich and varied catalog, in which users will have to register, of course with their real data and the possibility of entering their insurance information with which to manage medical prescriptions and enter the various payment options. The service will offer the possibility to interact every day and at any time with pharmacists, fundamental advice to understand which drugs to buy and how to use them. Amazon will be in direct competition with already well-developed online drug sales services in the United States, but with discounts that no other chain has so far managed to do in such a massive and marked way.

The service can only be used by those over 18 and will work for now in 45 US states.

Simplicity and convenience

Most forms of insurance, which are essential in the US for accessing the health system, will be accepted, but drugs can also be purchased by those who do not have insurance. Users will be able to upload their prescriptions and prescriptions and doctors will also be able to upload them directly to Pharmacy, in order to speed up the process. In some cases, Amazon itself will take care of requesting the prescription from the attending physician if the user needs a given medicine.

Fraud research services are also highly developed, with Amazon guaranteeing the success of its system to understand if a doctor has actually issued a prescription for a product requested by a user. The strong point of the service, however, will be the internal catalog, with possibility to compare prices and compare offers, to have the right drug in your hands and at the lowest possible price. A difficult concept to associate with the world of medicine, at least in Italy, but which could positively change the rules of the game, leading to considerable savings for users.

A winning project

The Pharmacy project was officially born about three years ago, when Amazon officially started selling and distributing drugs to its users. The first real step towards launching this new platform came in 2018, when PillPack, a popular US online pharmacy specializing in home delivery, was purchased. A step that has sanctioned the birth and official spread of the service, now concrete, with important stocks and ready to take advantage of the company’s highly organized delivery chain. A market, that of drugs, from which Amazon could not escape and which, in the United States alone, it is worth over 4 trillion dollars and has always been recognized for its inefficiencies and delivery delays.

The moment, with the pandemic and people often forced to stay at home, is the right one: requests for drugs increase and the chances of going out to buy them are scarce. An efficient service with a complete catalog could make the fortune of Amazon itself, which would have enormous profit margins, entering a sector that could very soon end up dominating far and wide.

Rapid expansion

Plans for expansion to the rest of the world are under way for now but it is clear that the intent is to expand the service as much as possible: in January patents were filed for expand service to Canada, Australia and the UK. The goal, albeit never officially stated, is to have Pharmacy reach every country where Amazon is present. It will be a fairly long process, given the different pharmaceutical legislation present all over the world, especially in those countries such as Italy where health is public and online drug sales services are hardly developed and all refer to to the physical channel of pharmacies, especially for products that must necessarily pass through a prescription from the attending physician. We are sure that this will not stop Amazon, which intends to insert itself everywhere in a thriving business that, in 2025, should reach make over 131 billion dollars in turnover.

Possibilities and risks

“We are aware of the importance of affordable medicines and believe Prime subscribers will see significant value – said the vice president of the company, Jamie Ghami – Our goal is for Prime to make users’ lives easier and more convenient every day, and we are thrilled to extend the incredible savings, seamless shopping experience, and fast, free delivery with Prime for Amazon Pharmacy. “.

A declaration of intent that makes it clear what are the objectives of the company in the sector, that is, to make drugs into consumer products like many others, with the possibility of discounts and convenient sales opportunities for users. The risks, on the other hand, are many, especially for the abuse that some may make of certain drugs, with side effects and possible addictions that would be indirectly encouraged by fast deliveries and low prices. For this reason it will not be possible to make periodic purchases as with other products and some drugs of specific categories, such as opioids, will not be present. However, strict control over purchases will be required, as well as a very advanced system that detects fraud or false prescriptions.

Test bench

In any case, a market already run in like the United States will make it clear how far the service will be able to go, but they will have been with a very different system, like Italy, the real challenge for a service that could make the fortune of many, but destroy the market as we have known it until now. What is certain is that such basic necessities cannot stay away from the world of online commerce for too long, even more so in times when going out is impossible or highly discouraged. Health must be protected as much as possible and controls on drug sales must always be there, but freedom must also be guaranteed for everyone to have access to what they want to be treated, even online.

The network can be a means of better healing and to have access to what you want directly at home. A freedom that we hope will soon become a reality in our country too, perhaps pushing for greater competition and much more accessible prices in a sector where people have always been forced to spend a lot. Health doesn’t have to be that expensive: let’s hope Amazon gives the market the right push to understand it and anticipate change.