Amazon plans to use Atlas V to put Kuiper satellites into orbit

The Kuiper project presented by Amazon in 2019 appears to achieve one of its main goals: to put a constellation of Internet satellites into orbit. This will through the Atlas V rockets.

This launch would comprise the first of the 3,236 satellites that Amazon plans to take into space. This with the firm intention of offering broadband Internet to all corners of our planet or at least 95% of the Earth.

Amazon bets on the safe side

It seems that Amazon is betting on a safe trip by opting for the Atlas V to put the first wave of Kuiper satellites into orbit. These rockets have fulfilled all their space projects 100 percent since 2007. In total, there will be nine rockets that will take off from Cape Canaveral and that will gradually place this constellation of broadband satellites.

“We are determined to make affordable broadband a reality for customers and communities around the world. ULA (United Launch Alliance) is a fantastic partner that has successfully launched dozens of missions for commercial and government customers, and we are grateful for their support of Kuiper, ”said Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon plans to put the entire constellation into orbit by 2029.

The Atlas Vs are expected to continue successfully completing their launches and contribute to fulfilling the company’s ultimate purpose, which is to put the entire constellation in low Earth orbit by 2029. For now, half of the satellites by mid-2026 , in accordance with the terms of the Amazon license from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

This announcement is part of two large projects where Bezos’ participation stands out. We recently mentioned that your company Blue Origin will be in charge of building the spacecraft that will be powered by a nuclear thermal propulsion system (NTP).

That is why the possibility that Blue Origin helps Amazon put more satellites in space is not ruled out. Although this could raise doubts about self-control.

