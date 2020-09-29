After delaying it, Prime Day already has an official date . Start making a list of everything you need because in nothing you will have the best offers at your fingertips.

Returns the Amazon Prime Day , the great day of Amazon in the online shop offer thousands of products. It is the perfect opportunity to advance Christmas shopping and get the best prices for those products that we have been looking for for a long time.

If you want to renew your television, buy a smart speaker, a mobile phone or a new computer . Any electronic device could be sold for a much lower price than they have right now and you will only have to wait a few weeks.

Amazon has already made the date of its next Prime Day official. It will be on October 13 and 14 , two days to buy at the best prices that this time fall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Last year it was already 48 hours, which gives more time to shop and find everything.

o that you do not miss any offers that day, the first thing you should do is a list of the things you need . Find the best model and save it for 48 hours to check the price. Keep in mind that offers can sell out quickly so the more prepared you are the better.

You should also be attentive the week before Prime Day , those days Amazon usually advances discounts somewhat. In this preview there are certain discounted items, as well as flash and daily offers that are worth following in case the strong days are not reduced again.

It is also a good opportunity to consider whether it is worth being an Amazon Prime subscriber . Your customers get better offers, less waiting time to receive orders, among other advantages. You also have a few days of trial and then you can unsubscribe if you are not interested without paying any cost.