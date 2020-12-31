Amazon raises the price of Prime Now as of January 8, 2021

- Advertisement -

Millions of users come every day to Amazon to buy all kinds of products. Many of the regulars are Prime customers, while many others have contracted the service Amazon Prime Now so that you can receive orders at your doorstep in just two hours.

This service is only available in some of the main cities of our country, such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Valencia, Bilbao, Alicante and Malaga. Cities in which it is possible to place an order through the app or the Amazon website and receive it in just a couple of hours at home, which also allows you to buy some food products.

In addition, in the case of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​it is possible to take advantage of these advantages of Amazon Prime Now from Monday to Friday from 8 in the morning until 12 at night, being somewhat more limited in other cities.

Price increase for Amazon Prime Now service

If you are lucky enough to be able to enjoy these advantages of the Amazon service, it is important that you know that the online shopping giant has decided to modify the conditions of the service. This makes the minimum order for Prime Now free in 2 hours to be 50 euros from next January 8, 2021.

Until now, the minimum order to be able to receive orders quickly and for free was 40 euros, so we will have to spend 10 euros more from this date. On the other hand, it also raises the minimum amount to allow us to choose Prime Now as a shipping method. That is, instead of being able to enjoy the service from 10 euros, the minimum order will now have to be at least 15 euros.

Therefore, as of January 8, 2021, orders for a minimum amount of 15 euros can be placed, with a shipping fee of 3.90 euros (1 euro more than at the moment for orders between 10 and 40 euros). In addition, to enjoy shipping on the same day and within the two-hour window that is chosen without shipping costs, the amount of the order must be 50 euros or more.

This has been announced by Amazon itself on its Prime Video page, so if you are a regular at this service, it is important that you know the new conditions that will take effect in just a few days. Due to the change, the platform offers a special promotion valid until December 31 with which it is possible to get a discount of € 10 on the first purchase.