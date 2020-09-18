Amazon ready for the event on Alexa, while Royole prepares FlexPai 2

The presentations we talked about in the news related to the tech announcements of September 2020 ended with the reveal of Sony Xperia 5 II, which took place yesterday, September 17, 2020. Despite this, the companies in the sector are not stopping reveal other events, to the delight of fans.

In particular, according to what is reported by The Verge and Android Headlines, Amazon has announced an event related to the voice assistant Alexa and the hardware related to it that will be held on 24 September 2020. It is not yet clear which products this presentation will focus on, but there are rumors of possible new devices regarding the Echo Show, Echo and Echo Studio device families.

Always remaining in the next week, the latter will open with theRoyole FlexPai 2 foldable smartphone announcement, which will take place on 22 September 2020. Among other things, also according to what was reported by GSMArena, the device has recently also passed by the parts of TENAA. As often happens, this “step” has leaked some renderings of the smartphone, which you can see at the bottom of the news.

In addition, some information has also emerged regarding the alleged data sheet of Royole FlexPai 2, which would include a 7.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 4: 3, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 / 12GB of RAM, 256 / 512GB of internal memory, a quad 64MP camera + 16MP + 8MP + 32MP and a 4450mAh battery. The operating system could be Android 10. The available colors should be Magic Gold, Dark Night Black and Star Gray, while the dimensions of the smartphone would be equal to 186.2 x 133.8 x 6.5 mm when open, for a weight of 340 grams.

In short, this September 2020 continues to be “fiery” in terms of tech announcements.