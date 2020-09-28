Amazon Renews The Entire Echo Range And Has A New Fire Tv Stick

Amazon has rolled out a whole new catalog of devices with Alexa. We tell you all the news about the Echo and Fire TV family.

Yesterday Amazon deployed a huge battery of new devices and renovations of the already known. Among the novelties we have the renewal of the entire Echo range , with new speakers and screens. Also the renewal of the well-known Fire TV Stick , the incorporation of a new model called Fire TV Stick Lite and the arrival in Spain of the Fire TV Cube , the manufacturer’s most powerful player. We have even seen the new Blink security cameras , both indoors and outdoors. A whole new range of products that seeks to further enhance the smart home. Let’s see what the new Amazon devices offer us.

AMAZON FIRE TV STICK The Fire TV Stick is one of Amazon’s best-selling devices. It is a simple and inexpensive way to transform any television into a Smart TV, getting access to practically all streaming applications. Therefore, this year we have important news in the Amazon Fire TV range.

On the one hand we have the renewal of Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick. The new model features a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, which makes the device 50% more powerful than the previous generation model .

The new Fire TV Stick offers better 1080p image reproduction up to 60fps with HDR compatibility . Dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5GHz networks for more stable playback and less connection loss. In addition, the new Fire TV Stick also supports Dolby Atmos to provide better surround sound if we have a compatible audio system.

It has a remote that includes Alexa voice control and dedicated power, volume and mute buttons for easy control of compatible TVs, sound bars and AV receivers.

The renewed Amazon Fire TV Stick will go on sale officially on September 30 with a price of 40 euros . You can book now.

AMAZON FIRE TV STICK LITE

The revamped Amazon Fire TV Stick is no longer going to be Amazon’s cheapest Stick. The manufacturer has decided to launch the Amazon Fire TV Stick, a new model that seeks to provide streaming in Full HD in an even more affordable way .

The new Fire TV Stick Lite is 50% more powerful than the previous generation, supports HDR and comes with Alexa Lite voice control . The latter is a simplified remote control that allows us to use our voice to find, reproduce and control content, but it does not have controls for television.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite will officially arrive in Spain on September 30 with an official price of 30 euros . You can book now.

AMAZON FIRE TV CUBE

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is not a new device, but Amazon has announced that it is finally arriving in Spain . It is the complete opposite of the new Stick Lite, that is, it is the most powerful device of the manufacturer.

It is equipped with a hexa-core processor to offer a fast and smooth experience. Provides access to Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content up to 60 fps . It also supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Atmos .

On the other hand, the Fire TV Cube has a long-range voice recognition system . Through its eight microphones and advanced beamforming technology that combines the signals from individual microphones to suppress noise, reverb, and currently playing content, it is able to pick up instructions for Alexa even when we’re in full swing. film session.

In addition, the Fire TV Cube uses multidirectional infrared technology, protocols based on the Cloud and HDMI CEC that, when combined with Alexa, allow us to control the television, the sound bar, the A / V receiver and other Digital Home devices that are compatible. It even has a built-in speaker that will give us basic Alexa responses when the TV is off.

AMAZON ECHO

Amazon has also introduced its new line of Echo devices, with completely new designs, improved audio and a variety of models to choose from.

The new Amazon Echo combines the best of the Echo and Echo Plus in one device. It sports a radically different design, with a round, multi-colored fabric finish and a bright LED light ring at the base of the dial that reflects off surfaces for greater visibility.

Plus, according to Amazon, the new Echo sounds considerably better. To achieve this they have equipped it with a 3-inch woofer, two tweeters and a Dolby processing that offers a stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic mids and deep bass. Like the Echo Studio, the new Echo automatically detects the acoustics of spaces and adjusts the audio reproduction.

And, for the first time, the Echo incorporates a Digital Home controller, compatible with Zigbee and Bluetooth Low Energy . That is, it will no longer be necessary to opt for the most expensive model to be able to use smart home devices.

AMAZON ECHO DOT AND ECHO DOT WITH CLOCK

The Echo Dot , Amazon’s smallest model, has also been revamped. The new model has the same spherical design and fabric finish as the Echo, but with a more compact size.

It includes a 1.6-inch front speaker that Amazon claims reproduces clear voices and balanced bass. On the other hand, Amazon has also launched a new Echo Dot that incorporates a clock . It is the same as the normal model, but incorporates a simple LED indicator so that we can see the time, temperature, timers and alarms.

Another device that has been renewed is the Echo Show 10 display speaker . This new model includes an adaptive 10-inch bright HD screen, which automatically rotates to stay in view when we interact with Alexa, no matter where we are in the room. The motor that it includes to move has no brushes, so it is completely silent.

The Echo Show 10 has a 13 megapixel camera with a wide angle that uses automatic framing to keep us in the foreground and in the center of the image. And if we move, the screen will also move to follow us. On the other hand, a new group call function will soon arrive , with which we can create a group of up to eight friends and family and call them all at the same time saying “Alexa, call my family.”

As for audio, the Echo Show 10 has two front tweeters and a powerful woofer . This set provides directional sound that automatically adapts to any space. The device not only rotates with calls, but also while watching Prime Video news, highlights or shows. Also, it will soon be possible to watch Netflix on the Echo Show 10.

AMAZON BLINK SECURITY CAMERAS

And finally, Amazon has also announced the launch of the Blink Indoor and Blink Outdoor , Blink’s new flagship cameras. These are two smart wireless home security cameras , both indoor and outdoor, powered by two AA lithium batteries for up to two years.

The cameras feature a new hardware design and offer 1080p HD video, infrared night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio . Blink has also introduced a new battery expansion adapter that doubles the life of the camera up to four years in total.

Both models are compatible with the Blink Home Monitor app , which allows users to view their home live, receive motion detection notifications, and use two-way audio to speak to people in the home or pets. In addition, the new Blink cameras allow you to create custom motion detection zones to not receive more notifications than necessary in high traffic areas, as well as block some areas in the camera’s angle of view to prevent them from being recorded with the new function “Privacy zones”.