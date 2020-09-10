Amazon, the September Offers arrive: discounts on smartphones, TVs and more

Following the offer on Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Amazon returns to launch interesting promotions in the technological field. This time we are not referring to a single product, but to an initiative, called “September Offers”, which involves several categories.

More precisely, as you can see on the official website of Amazon Italy, we go from smartphones to televisions, passing through notebooks, smartwatches and much more. To give you an idea of ​​the offers launched by the local version of Jeff Bezos’ company portal, we have made a selection of products.

September 2020 Offers Amazon Italy – Smartphone

Samsung Galaxy M31: 259.90 euros (previously 279.90 euros);

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB: 999 euros (previously 1189 euros);

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G: 289.99 euros (previously 369.90 euros).

TV

TCL 55C711 QLED 4K: 649.99 euros (previously 699.99 euros, limited time offer);

Hisense H32BE5000: 139 euros (previously 179 euros);

Samsung QE50Q64TAUXZT: 659.99 euros (previously 849 euros, limited time promotion).

Notebook

Huawei MateBook 14 2020: 1099 euros (previously 1299 euros, Prime exclusive offer);

Lenovo IP 3 15ADA05 IdeaPad 3: 399 euros (previously 429 euros);

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020: 1699 euros (previously 1999 euros, Prime exclusive promotion).

Smartwatch

Huawei Watch GT (Elegant Edition, 42 mm): 99.40 euros (previously 232.05 euros);

UMIDIGI Uwatch3: 28.88 euros (previously 39.99 euros);

Huawei Watch GT 2 (Refined Gold, 42 mm): 189.90 euros (previously 199.99 euros).

Clearly, the offers shown are for example only. During the initiative, that starts today 31 August 2020 and will last until 7 September, there will be many other promotions. For example, you might be interested in taking a look at the Flash Deals page.