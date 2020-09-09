Amazon: Up to 500 Euros discount on 65-inch and 55-inch LG OLED CX TVs with soundbar

Amazon’s offer on the iPhone 11 Pro is joined by other interesting promotions offered by Jeff Bezos’ online store. This time we move to the field of TV, where it is possible to take advantage of one discount on a bundle including LG OLED TV from the CX line and soundbar.

Discounts OLED CX Amazon TV

LG OLED TV AI ThinQ OLED55CX6LA.APID, Smart TV 55 ” , Α9 Gen3 processor with Dolby Vision IQ / Dolby Atmos, NVIDIA G-Sync ™ compatible, Google Assistant and Alexa integrated. Soundbar SL5Y 2.1ch included, [Classe di efficienza energetica A]: 1,799 Euros, compared to the 1,999 Euros in the list, for a saving of 200 Euros;

, Α9 Gen3 processor with Dolby Vision IQ / Dolby Atmos, NVIDIA G-Sync ™ compatible, Google Assistant and Alexa integrated. Soundbar SL5Y 2.1ch included, [Classe di efficienza energetica A]: 1,799 Euros, compared to the 1,999 Euros in the list, for a saving of 200 Euros; LG OLED TV AI ThinQ OLED65CX6LA.APID, 65 ” Smart TV, Α9 Gen3 processor with Dolby Vision IQ / Dolby Atmos, NVIDIA G-Sync ™ compatible, Google Assistant and Alexa integrated. Soundbar SL5Y 2.1ch included, [Classe di efficienza energetica A]: 2,499 Euros, compared to 2,999 Euros in the list, for a saving of 500 Euros.

However, they are not the only promotions on LG TVs offered by Amazon. The store has in fact set up an ad hoc page where you can find out all the discounts on the Asian brand TVs. There are also other models, always OLED, at affordable prices.

We also remind you that our review of LG CX TVs by Alessio Ferraiuolo is available on these pages.